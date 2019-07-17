Updated at 11 p.m.
Roughly 11,000 customers are without power in the St. Louis County and St. Charles County area, according to the Ameren outage map. On the Illinois side, more than 6,000 customers are without power.
The St. Louis area saw as many as 21,000 customers without power Wednesday evening, Ameren officials confirmed, but crews have begun restoring power in affected areas. Many of the outages are concentrated in north St. Louis County.
Wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour knocked down lines across the area, officials said.
Ameren spokesman Jeff Trammel advised people to stay away from downed wires and brush that could be concealing wires for their safety.
At 6:45 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch by the National Weather Service for St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
The St. Louis Fire Department reported that a large tree fell on four occupied homes in the 5900 block of Pershing Avenue. The area has been cordoned off.
Firefighters with the Metro North Fire Protection District confirmed responding to weather related calls, including exploding transformers.
St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County saw reports of downed trees and signs, but nothing too serious, officials reported. One lane of southbound Highway 141 under Highway 44 was closed due to water.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.