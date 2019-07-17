Updated at 7:45 p.m.
Roughly 14,000 customers are without power in the St. Louis County and St. Charles County area, according to the Ameren outage map.
The St. Louis area saw as many as 21,000 customers without power Wednesday evening, Ameren officials confirmed, but crews have begun restoring power in affected areas.
Wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour knocked down lines across the area, officials said.
Ameren spokesman Jeff Trammel advised people to stay away from downed wires and brush that could be concealing wires for their safety.
At 6:45 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch by the National Weather Service for St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
The St. Louis Fire Department reported that a large tree fell on four occupied homes in the 5900 block of Pershing Avenue. The area has been cordoned off.
Firefighters with the Metro North Fire Protection District confirmed responding to weather related calls, including exploding transformers.
