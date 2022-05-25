Thousands without power throughout St. Louis region; weekend weather looks brighter

More than 8,000 Ameren customers in the bistate area were without power Wednesday night as a storm system brought waves of heavy rain and strong winds through the region.

Scattered storms were likely to continue rolling through the St. Louis region Wednesday night, with heavy downpours and winds of up to 60 mph possible, the National Weather Service's St. Louis office tweeted.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the strongest of the storms had mostly moved to the eastern portion of the region.

As of 7 p.m., the outages stretched from Jefferson County into north St. Louis County and in the Metro East, too. More than 4,700 outages were in Missouri, and about 3,600 in Illinois, Ameren's outage map indicated.

An Ameren spokesman said "crews are assessing the outages and are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to customers impacted by this storms this evening."

The rainy conditions were expected to linger Thursday and Friday, but should be gone in time for the region to enjoy a nice holiday weekend over Memorial Day. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry, with a few thunderstorms possible for some areas on Monday, forecasts say.