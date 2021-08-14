Three dead, including 12-year-old, after crash in Madison County

Updated at 1:15 p.m. Saturday with more information.

MADISON COUNTY — A crash just before 8 p.m. Friday in Madison County left three family members dead.

The Madison County coroner on Saturday identified the family as John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, all of Bethalto.

The crash happened near McCoy Road and Bethalto Road in Foster Township.

Investigators say the Cavazzas, traveling in a BMW 595i driven by John Cafazza, was in an intersection when a 2003 GMC Sierra sped through a stop sign and collided with the family's BMW as it tried to turn left onto McCoy Road.

The driver of the GMC, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel responded to the scene.

