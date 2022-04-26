 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three eastbound lanes on Poplar Street Bridge to be closed Wednesday for repairs

EAST ST. LOUIS — Three eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed for repairs on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. 

The structural repairs will require the closure of the three center lanes of northbound Interstate 55 on the bridge between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., IDOT said. Ramp access will not be affected.

Drivers should anticipate delays, consider alternate routes and pay close attention to the work zones, IDOT warned. 

