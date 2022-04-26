Three eastbound lanes on Poplar Street Bridge to be closed Wednesday for repairs

EAST ST. LOUIS — Three eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed for repairs on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
The structural repairs will require the closure of the three center lanes of northbound Interstate 55 on the bridge between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., IDOT said. Ramp access will not be affected.
Drivers should anticipate delays, consider alternate routes and pay close attention to the work zones, IDOT warned.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today