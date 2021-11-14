Three teens killed in single-car crash early Sunday near Ballwin

BALLWIN — Three teens died and two others were seriously injured in a fiery crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday near Ballwin, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Their identities have not been released. “All victims appear to be in their mid to late teens,” police said.

County police officers are investigating and reconstructing the accident, which occurred near Kiefer Creek Road and Forest Valley Drive at around 4:09 a.m.

Officers responded to a call about a car crash and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the Nissan Maxima was travelling eastbound on Kiefer Creek Road when it left the road and stuck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police say five individuals appear to have been in the car at the time of the crash. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities will release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

