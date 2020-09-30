Thrown chair killed man at 2019 Dave Matthews Band concert in Maryland Heights, lawsuit says

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Jefferson City man died at a 2019 Dave Matthews Band concert after being hit by a chair thrown by an employee of the Maryland Heights venue, a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit says.

The suit was filed last month by Darcy Smith, the wife of Jasen Smith, in St. Charles County Circuit Court. On Tuesday, lawyers for Live Nation Entertainment, the owner of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, sought to transfer the lawsuit to federal court in St. Louis.

Live Nation lawyers did not return an email seeking comment.

Jasen Smith, 44, was searching for his wife's souvenir T-shirt at the time he suffered the fatal injury, the suit says. The May 15, 2019, concert had ended and the Jefferson City couple and friends had left the venue before Darcy Smith realized she forgot the shirt. Jasen Smith went back to get it.