Thunderstorms, which could be severe, to move into St. Louis region this week

After a sunny weekend in the St. Louis region, the National Weather Service predicts thunderstorms likely tonight after midnight with the possibility of more severe weather later this week.

The thunderstorms are likely across central, east central and southeast Missouri and southeast Illinois, and some may be severe, with large hail, damaging winds and a brief tornado possible.

Monday through Wednesday night there is a chance of thunderstorms, with a potential for strong to severe storms across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Monday and across the area Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Thursday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 61. Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 77.

