The St. Louis area — especially southern parts of the region — are in for a wet conclusion to the workweek, with two waves of substantial rain expected to strike on Thursday and Friday.

The downpours from a slow-moving cold front could dump 3 or even 6 inches of rain in certain areas, according to the National Weather Service, and trigger “minor to moderate” flooding on creeks and some rivers in the region. The NWS listed the Meramec, Big, Bourbeuse, Black and Kaskaskia rivers as some specific waterways that may face flood risks from Friday to Sunday.

Thanks to the timing of the storm, it is not expected to trigger widespread urban flash flooding like the area experienced last summer.

“We’ll have some local heavy rainfall at times, but most of it’s going to be spread out over a couple days,” said Mark Fuchs, a hydrologist for the NWS’ St. Louis forecast office. “It’s not coming all in a six-hour period like it did last July.”

The rain is expected to begin Thursday in the late afternoon or early evening, and continue into the night. The precipitation will let up early Friday, but should resume in the afternoon or evening, and potentially linger into Saturday, Fuchs said.

Thursday and Friday's combined rain totals across the region are expected to fall between 1 and 3 inches in most places, although some areas may see more. Forecasters say the rain will wallop areas south of St. Louis the worst, with rainfall totals potentially reaching 4 to 6 inches in southeast Missouri, including the Farmington area.

Although rain is the primary threat from the storms, some could produce quarter-sized hail and gusts of wind that reach 50 miles per hour, regional NWS forecasts said.

The rain comes from part of the same storm system that swept through California, further dumping on a state that has had massive amounts of precipitation recently.

“The overall system that’s migrating eastward is connected with that,” said Fuchs.

He emphasized that motorists are warned not to drive through any water that is covering or flowing over a roadway.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” he said. “Don’t take any chances.”