Thursday storm threatens St. Louis with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes

An intense storm swept into the St. Louis area around midday Thursday, bringing rain, potentially damaging winds, and the threat of hail or tornadoes across a large portion of the state.

The local forecast office for the National Weather Service identified “damaging wind gusts” as the primary threat posed by the storm, with wind speeds likely to hit 70 miles per hour in some places. The forecast also cautioned that a range of hazards — including tornadoes and large hail — “are all possible as this moves through this afternoon and evening,” when a second round of storms is expected.

Nickel- and quarter-sized hail is possible around much of the St. Louis metro area, according to the agency. But bigger hail could also materialize in the region.

Tennis ball-sized hail is potentially in the cards for the southern portion of the state until Thursday evening. That same, vast swath of Missouri — which includes Jefferson County, and stretches farther west than Springfield and Branson — faces a tornado watch until 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.

