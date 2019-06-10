Subscribe for 99¢
Stanley Cup Final Watch Party Game 5

Fans erupt after they watched St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) score on the jubo screen at the beginning of the second period during a watch party for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Thursday June 6, 2019, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. after tickets sold out.

ST. LOUIS • Tickets to the Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 watch party at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night sold out quickly Monday afternoon, according to Ticketmaster.

The game will be held in Boston at 7 p.m. (St. Louis time), but St. Louis fans will again pack Enterprise Center to watch the game on the big screens.

Tickets went on sale to season ticket holders for $10 at 2 p.m. Monday and to the general public for $20 at 4 p.m. Monday, but by 4:10 p.m. Ticketmaster showed that the event completely sold out the Enterprise Center's 18,400 seats.

Third-party vendor Vivid Seats was re-selling tickets to the game Monday afternoon starting at $115.

Enterprise Center was also sold out for three previous away games during the finals. 

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and, according to the Blues, fans can expect:

  • Full in-game production including opening videos and goal celebrations
  • Intermission games
  • Celebrity appearances
  • Live music
  • Inflatables and lawn games
  • Happy hour specially-priced food and beverage items

Tags

Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

BREAKING NEWS e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments