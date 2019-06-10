This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. after tickets sold out. ST. LOUIS • Tickets to the Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 watch party at the Enterprise Center sold out within minutes Monday afternoon, according to Ticketmaster.
The game will be held in Boston at 7 p.m. central time, but St. Louis fans will again pack the Enterprise Center to watch the game on the big screens.
Tickets went on sale to season ticket holders for $10 at 2 p.m. and to the general public for $20 at 4 p.m. Monday, but by 4:10 p.m. Ticketmaster showed that the event was completely sold out.
The Enterprise Center was also sold out for three previous away games during the finals.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and, according to the Blues, fans can expect:
Full in-game production including opening videos and goal celebrations Intermission games Celebrity appearances Live music Inflatables and lawn games Happy hour specially-priced food and beverage items
Stanley Cup Final Watch Party Game 5
Vincent Schmitz, left, and Ben Gliedt celebrate St. Louis Blues David Perron's third period goal at a watch party for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Enterprise Center.
