Toddler recovering at St. Louis hospital after five days on ventilator with COVID-19

Adrian was screaming and not wanting anyone to touch him, she said. They had to sedate him to calm him.

Jackson rubbed his head. “Mommy is going to be right here. You are going to be OK,” she told him. When he fell asleep, she jumped in a car with Adrian’s grandmother to get to St. Louis as fast as they could.

Jackson joined her son in the emergency room soon after he arrived. An X-ray showed pneumonia in his left lung. It was inflamed and filled with fluid. He was breathing hard and fast, causing his stomach to bulge.

“The doctor came in and said we need to intubate him and put him on a ventilator because his lungs are working so hard, and they didn’t want his body to get too tired and stop breathing,” Jackson said.

After moving Adrian to an intensive care room, he managed to wake up and, despite her rushing to hold him down, pull the tube out in a split-second, Jackson said. A respiratory therapist had to redo it and further sedate him.

“It was so scary seeing him on it and not knowing when he was going to be taken off of it, if he was going to be taken off of it,” she said.

Draining resources