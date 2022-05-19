Tornado touches down near Kirkwood, Ladue, Overland as storm threatens St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — At least one tornado was believed to have touched down early Thursday evening in St. Louis County, while warnings persisted about the formation of additional twisters, according to the local forecast office of the National Weather Service.

At about 5 p.m., the agency issued tornado warnings for much of the St. Louis area. Radar picking up signs of lofted debris suggested that one tornado was thought to have traveled about 7 miles in seven minutes — going about 60 miles per hour — on the ground, before dissipating. Its path stretched from near Kirkwood to Overland, heading north through areas like Rock Hill and Ladue, according to a NWS meteorologist.

A first round of stormy weather swept into the region around midday Thursday, bringing rain, potentially damaging winds, and the threat of hail or tornadoes across a large portion of the state.

The local NWS office identified “damaging wind gusts” as the primary threat posed by the storm, with wind speeds likely to hit 70 miles per hour in some places. The forecast also cautioned that a range of hazards — including tornadoes and large hail — “are all possible as this moves through this afternoon and evening,” when the day's second round of storms was set to roll in.

Nickel- and quarter-sized hail is possible around much of the St. Louis metro area, according to the agency. But bigger hail could also materialize in the region.

Tennis ball-sized hail is potentially in the cards for the southern portion of the state until Thursday evening. That same, vast swath of Missouri — which includes Jefferson County, and stretches farther west than Springfield and Branson — faces a tornado watch until 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.

