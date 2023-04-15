Another round of severe weather pushed into parts of the St. Louis region early Saturday evening, bringing potential threats from hail and tornadoes, while putting different warnings and advisories into effect.

The local forecast office for the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the region, while also describing possible danger from two-inch hail and winds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Tornado warnings affected areas that included parts of St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and Franklin County, early Saturday evening, as a storm system pushed eastward.

Soccer fans gathered in the new CityPark stadium and awaiting the start of the St. Louis City SC game were told to leave the seating bowl and shelter in the concourse area.

Earlier, a tornado watch had been issued for St. Louis and surrounding areas until 10 p.m.

The NWS said that the front’s main threat would transition from hail to potentially damaging winds, from about 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday's storm system is merely the latest round of severe weather and tornado activity to sweep across the region, in recent weeks. The front will bring far cooler conditions to the area, with temperatures set to fall by about 30 degrees and only muster an expected high of 51 on Sunday.

The severe weather also arrived less than a day after the local NWS office announced that Twitter — which is implementing changes under new owner Elon Musk — now limits the agency's ability to automatically tweet different watches, warnings, and advisories as they're issued, and that it can no longer post all of them.

"We will continue to provide general updates, but ensure that you have multiple means for receiving weather information & alerts," it tweeted Friday.

Michael Clubb of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.