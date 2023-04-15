Another round of severe weather pushed into parts of the St. Louis region early Saturday evening, bringing potential threats from tornadoes and hail, while putting different warnings and advisories into effect.

The local forecast office for the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the region, while also describing possible danger from two-inch hail and winds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Tornado warnings affected areas that included parts of Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Louis County, St. Louis, and the Metro East, early Saturday evening, as a storm system pushed eastward.

As driving rain and lightning filled the skies, soccer fans gathered in the new CityPark stadium and awaiting the start of the St. Louis City SC game were told to leave the seating bowl and shelter in the concourse area. The St. Louis Fire Department reported an accident around 7 p.m., of a tree falling onto a vehicle and trapping someone at Veronica Avenue and Halls Ferry Road. And by the same time, about 30,000 electric customers in the area had lost power, largely concentrated south of St. Louis, based on outage information from Ameren.

Meanwhile, a towering wall of windows collapsed during the storm at The Pointe at Ballwin Commons — right next to the St. Louis County facility's water slide and indoor pool area.

Earlier, a tornado watch had been issued for St. Louis and surrounding areas until 10 p.m.

The NWS said that the front’s main threat would transition from hail to potentially damaging winds, from about 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday's storm system is merely the latest episode of severe weather and tornado activity to sweep across the region, in recent weeks. The front will bring far cooler conditions to the area, with temperatures set to fall by about 30 degrees and only muster an expected high of 51 on Sunday.

The severe weather also arrived less than a day after the local NWS office announced that Twitter — which is implementing changes under new owner Elon Musk — now limits the agency's ability to automatically tweet different watches, warnings, and advisories as they're issued, and that it can no longer post all of them.

"We will continue to provide general updates, but ensure that you have multiple means for receiving weather information & alerts," it tweeted Friday.

Michael Clubb and Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.