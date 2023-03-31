A cold front bringing various severe weather threats will reach the St. Louis area late Friday afternoon — making thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes potential dangers into the evening.

“All severe weather types will be possible,” the local forecast office of the National Weather Service wrote Friday in its analysis of the approaching storm.

4 PM Update: Storms are growing in strength, and the threat of all severe hazards, including tornadoes, large hail, and damagine winds is ramping up over the next several hours. Have a look below for a look at APPROXIMATE timing of the arrival of storms. #MOwx #ILwx #STLwx pic.twitter.com/9XNxOjEtUO — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 31, 2023

In an afternoon update, the local weather service office said storms may reach the St. Charles County region at 5 or 6 p.m., the St. Louis downtown area from 6-7 p.m. and the Metro East 7-8 p.m.

By 4 p.m., at least one tornado warning was issued in the eastern part of Missouri, near Hannibal.

A tornado watch blanketing the region is in effect until 8 p.m., the NWS said. The agency wrote in online updates that the storm system will create the possibility of “violent, long-track tornadoes” classified as EF-2 events or higher.

The area also faces the potential for baseball-sized hail, and wind gusts that could reach or exceed 70 miles per hour. High sustained winds are expected to linger into Saturday, after the severe thunderstorms pass through.

NWS officials encouraged the region’s residents to review plans about how to quickly access safe places, and also to secure outdoor objects, and exercise caution while driving.

Forecasts warned that areas north of St. Louis — reaching from northeast Missouri to west-central Illinois, including Hannibal and Quincy — appear poised to face the severe weather soonest. Early Friday afternoon, threats from thunderstorms and potential tornadoes were increasing in those areas, but were expected to escalate in other places later in the afternoon, the NWS said.