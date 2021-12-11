Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford, at a press conference Saturday evening, said 45 people made it out of the Amazon building safely. One worker was critically wounded and had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment, Whiteford said.

Officials had set up a reunification area in nearby Pontoon Beach for families who had not yet made contact with loved ones. Residents who need to contact first responders to help locating loved ones were asked to call 618-656-2131.

The deaths and injuries came after a wall about the length of a football field collapsed as well as the roof above it. The fulfillment center — a facility where delivery trucks are loaded with customers’ orders — is about five years old. Whiteford said the building’s walls were approximately 11 inches thick and 40 feet high.

Employees killed in the collapse were located in two separate areas of the rubble, he said.

By Saturday evening, first responders had shifted from an emergency response to a recovery effort. While they would continue to go through the rubble during daylight hours over the next three days, Whiteford said he doesn’t know whether any other victims will be found inside.