Just days after a round of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm activity swept through the St. Louis region — and brought deadly destruction to other parts of the Midwest and South — forecasters warn that the same threats may approach the area later Tuesday, and overnight into Wednesday morning.

Storms entering the region Tuesday could bring large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, based on the outlook from the St. Louis forecast office for the National Weather Service.

The agency said Tuesday morning that "uncertainty remains with regards to timing and coverage," but the parts of the region facing the “best potential” for supercells and severe weather are northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois and that the threat could come in at least two waves.

The local NWS outlook said that any Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms would be scattered but still accompany threats such as hail and strong tornadoes. Meanwhile, the second round of storms is expected to be “a bit more widespread” but carry a slightly lower potential for “significant” weather events. Overnight gusts of wind could reach up to 45 mph.

Severe storms remain in the forecast today through Wednesday. Uncertainty remains with regards to timing and coverage.

Mapping out the totality of the threats, the NWS’ Storm Prediction Center, based in Oklahoma, said St. Louis is in an area of “enhanced” risk — one notch below the “moderate” levels of anticipated danger for two pockets to the north and south. The northern area facing the greatest risk covers much of eastern Iowa and reaches into Illinois, while the southern one stretches from Springfield, Missouri and parts of the Ozarks down into Arkansas.

In St. Louis, the timing of the severe weather threats could last from about 8 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS said.

If nothing else, the corresponding front is expected to usher in some cooler conditions — with the daily high temperature set to slide to 58 degrees by Thursday, after hitting a projected peak of 82 on Tuesday.