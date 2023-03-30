March is likely to end with a meteorological bang, as a cold front barreling east is expected to at least bring severe scattered thunderstorms to the St. Louis area on Friday. But other hazards are in play, too — including the potential for golf-ball-sized hail and possible tornadoes.

“All indications are we will see severe weather on Friday afternoon and evening,” the local forecast office for the National Weather Service wrote Thursday on its website. “All severe weather threats will be possible.”

It’s unclear, however, how widespread the anticipated severe weather will be throughout the area, according to the NWS analysis of the forecast. The agency’s window of concern mainly extends from 2 to 9 p.m.

The approaching storm will bring “medium”-level potential for tornadoes, but even if they don’t materialize, the area is in for a “prolonged period” of high winds on Friday and Saturday, the NWS said — with gusts set to reach 40 to 50 miles per hour, or higher.

A very broad area of severe weather is expected tomorrow (3/31) from the upper Midwest into the lower MS Valley. Two Moderate risk areas denote the regions of greatest concern. Strong, potentially long-track tornadoes, large hail, and numerous damaging gusts are all possible. pic.twitter.com/pzcOgpe4Kr — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 30, 2023

A calmer remainder of the weekend is expected, before the chance of storms and active weather returns early next week, based on the NWS outlook.

High temperatures are projected to be in the 50s on Saturday, before climbing steadily the next few days — possibly reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday, when another round of storms could close in.

