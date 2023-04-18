Pay for Ameren’s top leader and median employee alike dipped in 2022 — but the total compensation devoted to the electric utility’s highest three executive positions increased by more than 35%.

Ameren paid $7.4 million to Marty Lyons, who started as the company’s CEO and president early last year. The compensation information is included in new financial records filed at the end of March with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lyons’ compensation was 66 times greater than Ameren’s median employee pay of $112,030, the filing said. A year ago, the same report said the St. Louis-based company’s median employee was paid $132,415.

Examined one way, the combined compensation reserved for the company’s top trio of job titles — chairman, president and CEO — rose about 35%, reaching $13.3 million in 2022.

Lyons’ predecessor, Warner Baxter, was paid $9.8 million in 2021, when he served simultaneously as Ameren’s CEO, president and chairman.

Baxter has remained with Ameren as its executive chairman and received $5.9 million in compensation last year.

The base salaries for the company’s top executives account for just a fraction of their total compensation. Lyons, for instance, received $1.1 million in salary but millions more in stock awards and incentives — plus retirement benefits and “perquisites” for things like financial and tax planning.

Ameren said in the filing that its executive compensation abides by a “pay-for-performance” philosophy and provides market-competitive salaries that are comparable to similar utilities and based on the roles and qualifications of its personnel.