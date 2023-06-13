Editor's note: This story was updated on June 13 at 5:15 p.m.

Tower Grove Park broke ground Tuesday on new basketball courts — bringing them back to the prominent south St. Louis park decades after their removal and, in the eyes of some, helping to make the park more racially inclusive.

The park’s installation of two courts near the intersection of Arsenal Street and Bent Avenue adds to something of a trend, joining new public hoops taking root around the city.

On Saturday, for instance, an opening ceremony is set for a new court in north St. Louis’ Fairground neighborhood, on the former site of two dilapidated buildings. Meanwhile, Forest Park is making its own push to add basketball courts for the first time. And hoops have also sprouted in places like Chouteau Park in recent years.

The relative boom of new basketball venues is helping to erode or reverse what many describe as a glaring absence of courts from prominent public spaces in the city — one often perceived as a message of where people of color, and especially young Black men, are and aren’t welcome.

Out of St. Louis’ 110 public parks, a city website lists only six courts at city parks south of Delmar Boulevard and 21 courts at parks to the north. In 2019, research from St. Louis University identified only three courts in city parks that were outside of majority-Black areas.

“I think it is fantastic,” said Adam Brok, a hoops enthusiast who wrote a 57-page research paper on public basketball courts in St. Louis’ parks for his 2019 master’s capstone at SLU. “I think that adding basketball courts will make the park much more inclusive and signal to folks who have previously felt excluded that they are welcome.”

Tower Grove Park once had basketball courts, but they were removed in the 1980s. Park leaders said their removal was driven by a need for maintenance that clashed with a dire lack of funding at the time.

Now, however, basketball courts are coming back by popular demand, as one of the most sought-after additions that community members wanted to see — right behind bathrooms — according to the park’s master plan released in 2017. Park leaders said it’s a wish they’re happy to honor.

“We’re excited to be adding them to the park. We know that this is something the public has been asking for and requesting for years,” said Bill Reininger, Tower Grove Park’s executive director.

The hoops will cost around $1 million total, with $250,000 covered by a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, plus four local foundation gifts of $100,000 each. The courts are expected to be finished this fall, and will feature twine nets and a playing surface of “post-tension concrete” that has superior longevity and playability compared with asphalt, Reininger said.

The move is met with some enthusiasm, at least from individuals who have studied the availability — and absence — of public hoops around St. Louis and advocated for new ones to be built.

“I am super excited,” said Brok, who lived near Tower Grove Park when he first moved to St. Louis. He said he found it strange — and disappointing — that the park had a grass tennis court that was “barely” used but no basketball courts.

As recently as 2019, Brok’s research found that St. Louis’ basketball access lagged behind several other midsize cities with an industrial heritage — with less than half as many public hoops per capita as Milwaukee, Buffalo and Cleveland, and fewer than a third as many as Cincinnati, based on data from the Trust for Public Land. And the city’s 2.7 public hoops per 10,000 residents was virtually tied with the rate of 2.6 hoops for the same number people in Anchorage, Alaska.

To some, the installation of new hoops around the city offers hope that one marker of segregation is — at least gradually — being reversed.

“It’s an encouraging sign,” said Noah Cohan, a Washington University lecturer in American culture studies who has extensively studied the absence of hoops in Forest Park, while campaigning to install them. “Not having basketball sends a particular message. ... It seems that the powers that be in Tower Grove Park have recognized that and are doing something about it.”

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the site of Tower Grove Park’s new courts. Then, a separate event Saturday will herald the opening of newly completed courts at College and Florissant avenues, on the edge of the Fairground neighborhood — a project of the African People’s Education and Defense fund and its Black Power Blueprint initiative to acquire and redevelop north St. Louis properties.

“It’s one of my favorite projects that I’ve had the pleasure of developing,” said Ona Zene Yeshitela, the board president for the APEDF. “The kids got to have some place to go.”