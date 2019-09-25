Tower Grove Park's board has decided to keep the Christopher Columbus statue at its current location.
In a statement posted to the park's website, the board explained that it will keep the statue near the Grand Avenue entrance to the park, and will add signs nearby "with important historical context about Columbus and the history of the park's land."
The statue was personally commission by Henry Shaw, who founded the park and whose gardens are now the Missouri Botanical Garden nearby. It was installed in 1886, and was sculpted by Ferdinand von Miller. The statement says it is one of several Shaw commissioned to honor contributions of several immigrant groups prominent in St. Louis.
Debate over it began after the 2017 removal of the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park.
Tower Grove Park's Board of Commissioners began talking to residents and representatives from Native American tribes about the statue last year. The statement says people from the Hill business and neighborhood associations, the Missouri Historical Society and the St. Louis Art Museum were also part of the advisory task force.
Bill Reininger, the park's executive director, said the process was "very thorough and thoughtful." The board will continue to work with Native American representatives to find a way to "commemorate and recognize" those who made the park area their home before colonization, but that it was too early to know what might be appropriate. He said that cost was not a determining factor in the board's decision to keep the statue.
For many people, the statue symbolizes "historical disregard for indigenous peoples and their cultures and destruction of their communities," the statement said.
"Based on broad input, the Tower Grove Park Board of Commissioners has committed to reinforce the Park’s role as a welcoming place by recognizing the conflicted legacy of colonization and by affirmatively honoring the heritage of indigenous peoples who have called this land home," it said.
Tower Grove Park is public, but operation of the park is overseen by an independent Board of Commissioners and not city government. About 50% of the park's budget comes from the city; the rest is from rentals, donations and other sources.