Town and Country aldermen could pay for private accounting firm, to counter petition for state audit

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Aldermen have turned away from the recent debate over whether the state should audit city finances and now will consider commissioning a private accounting report. A request by Alderman Jon Benigas to withdraw discussion on the state audit Monday night ended that discussion, at least for now.

Former Alderman Lindsey Butler has been leading a petition drive for a state audit, including a review of city spending on the Town Square construction project and other city projects over the past year. The board had been debating a resolution in opposition to the audit.

The private audit is estimated to cost considerably less than a state audit, which could top $100,000. The state audit would reportedly take a year to complete. Aldermen and residents are divided over whether an audit is warranted.