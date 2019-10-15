TOWN AND COUNTRY — Town and Country is close to approving the city’s first community improvement district (CID) in order to finance about $450,000 of improvements for the 44-home Bryn Wick subdivision.
A separate political entity, the CID will be empowered to make special assessments for each home’s cost of the work, including street resurfacing and new curbs and gutters.
Property owners, who recently voted 40-4 to petition the city to establish the district, will have the option of paying their shares upfront or financing them over a period of up to 10 years. Those who finance will be effectively borrowing their payment from city reserves and paying 2.5 percent annually, which the CID will collect in an attachment to annual St. Louis County property tax bills. The county will retain 1 percent for its collection fee, as it does for most special districts.
Aldermen gave first reading to the plan Monday night. There were no objections raised during a public hearing. Asked if the new district would set a precedent for board action or if the funds would have to be included in the city budget, the city attorney said no to both inquiries. A final vote will be taken Oct. 28, with the initial board of directors named.
The plan has been under development between the city and petitioners for several months. Applicants are paying a $5,000 fee to the city, which is to be included in the total cost to be assessed.
Bryn Wick homes are about 50 years old. Street improvements were first done privately by homeowners in 2000, a spokesman said.
After the work is completed, Bryn Wick will have the right to petition the city for public acceptance of streets, with maintenance to be done at city expense.
Town and Country is one of 88 municipalities in St. Louis County.