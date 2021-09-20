Town and Country commission would help map out city's economic direction

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The Board of Aldermen moved ahead this month with plans for a commission that will weigh in on the types of businesses that are needed and wanted in the city.

The aldermen are expected to finalize the details on Monday for Town and Country's first economic development commission.

The group is expected to include 10 residents, business owners and an alderman who will make recommendations on economic development issues to the Board of Aldermen.

"They may decide that the city needs more upscale restaurants for instance, and look into how to go about getting them to locate here," said City Administrator Bob Shelton.

Commission members are likely to be appointed in October. The commission's meetings will be public, and the group will be required to present annual reports and create a master plan for Town and Country.

In other business, the aldermen have begun considering the city's deer control measures. Sharpshooters have been used in recent years. Funding for the program is to be included in the city's 2022 budget, which will be approved in December.