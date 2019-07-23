TOWN AND COUNTRY — Town and Country aldermen are supporting a proposed agreement under which Chesterfield will provide information technology services to the city on a contractual, regular basis.
First reading in Town and Country Monday night was seamless, and final approval is expected at the Aug. 10 aldermanic meeting. After approval, Town and Country will pay at an annual rate of $55,000.
Frontenac has also been asked to participate, at a current annual $35,000 cost; that city's board has not yet decided as of this week
Town and County's cost would be renegotiable as 2020 approaches, or one city can drop from the agreement with 90 days notice. In the meanwhile Town and Country had been paying a locally-based freelance technician monthly, but the new arrangement is superior in many ways, said City Administrator Bob Shelton. "Better service is expected for all concerned," he said.
An outside audit of the city's system several months ago found needed areas of improvement. The pending agreement has been developed by officials from the three cities.
Services to be provided to Town and Country, primarily by a new IT technician brought on by Chesterfield, will cover maintenance of computer networks as well as desktop, laptop and other devices. The plan will also afford Town and Country extra backup computer storage that could be necessary in an emergency.