Traffic crash closes westbound I-44 near Lewis Road

A traffic crash Tuesday closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
MoDOT tweeted at 11:30 a.m. that the interstate was expected to stay closed for several hours.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Antire Road.
Westbound I-44 is currently closed near Lewis Road in St. Louis county due to a serious crash -- the westbound interstate is expected to remain closed for several hours. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Antire Road. pic.twitter.com/yKqoFjSbYt— MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) October 27, 2020
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter
