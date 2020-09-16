Traffic pattern outside Lambert Terminal 2 to change temporarily

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — At 10 p.m. Friday, the lower-level arrivals drive outside Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport will close for construction, requiring the temporary diversion of arrivals traffic to the upper departures drive.

The traffic diversion is expected to last about two weeks, airport officials said.

There will be temporary designated pickup spots for airport parking lot, hotel/motel and rental car shuttles and for taxis and ride-hailing vehicles, some on the top level of the adjoining garage.

People entering and leaving the terminal will be able to do so only via the departures level. New directional signs will be posted on roads and inside the terminal.

The construction project will create a new entrance to the garage that will allow westbound vehicles to enter directly from Lambert International Boulevard off Interstate 70 instead of having to use the arrivals drive.

The new entrance, which is expected to be completed by late fall or early winter, is aimed at reducing traffic congestion around the terminal.

A later project will include another new garage entrance for eastbound Lambert International Boulevard traffic.

