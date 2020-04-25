Traffic troubles on I-44: Tractor-trailer accident near Antire Road cleared but a new one crops up

As traffic workers cleared one wreck on Interstate 44, another one cropped up Saturday afternoon.

Saturday morning, a tractor-trailer ran partly off the westbound lanes near Antire road in west St. Louis County and closed two lanes.

The Missouri Department of Transportation cleared that one about noon. But around 1 p.m., all the eastbound lanes of the interstate east of Exit 242 were closed by another tractor-trailer accident. No other details were immediately available.