Train derails in Festus, tracks will remain inoperable until at least Tuesday

FESTUS — A train derailed in Festus Monday, and it will not be operating for at least another day, according to the city's Facebook page.
The derailment was at Crites Park, according to the city's post just after 6 p.m., and firefighters have not determined a time that trains will be operable again.
It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.
Train derailment at the crossing in Crites Park (formerly West City Park). Reports from Festus Fire say it won’t reopen until sometime tomorrow. Please avoid the area. (Not picture of this derailment.)Posted by City of Festus on Monday, August 10, 2020
