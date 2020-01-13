Transportation officials set public meeting on proposed safety improvements to Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS — State transportation officials will hold an open house for the public to discuss planned safety changes as part of the resurfacing of Natural Bridge Avenue to reduce the number of accidents along the heavily traveled route in north St. Louis.
The open house will be held from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at The Best Place, 5796 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.
Options under consideration by Missouri Department of Transportation engineers include roundabouts at Goodfellow, Vandeventer and the intersection of Salisbury and Parnell streets; mid-block crosswalks with rapid flashing lights; a road “diet” — or reduction in width or lanes — between Euclid and Parnell/Salisbury; higher visibility crosswalk striping; and yellow reflective back plates around signals.
State officials began paying closer attention to safety concerns along Natural Bridge in 2017 in the wake of several fatal accidents involving speeding vehicles. They met with area residents and business owners to develop some of the proposals currently under consideration.
During next week’s meeting, state engineers will share information about the project, schedule, and expected impacts to commuters for the project, discuss the proposals and hear concerns from residents along the roadway.
Participants may attend at any time during the open house.