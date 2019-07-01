ST. LOUIS • Attorney Javad Khazaeli went into the City Hall offices on Monday simply to file a permit application but ended up stranded inside an elevator between the second and third floors for about an hour with another man, unable to make an emergency call to escape.
Khazaeli tweeted about his ordeal after firefighters finally let him out in a thread that has been retweeted dozens of times.
So I was just stuck in an elevator at St. Louis City Hall, and I think my experience was emblematic of everything wrong in St. Louis. A THREAD 1/— Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) July 1, 2019
The two men entered the elevator to get to their destinations, the doors closed and the elevator started to move — and then they heard a "boom" and the elevator stopped, Khazaeli relayed on Twitter.
That's when everything else went wrong. The men hit an "alarm" button that caused a bell to ring.
"We kept holding down the alarm first for 10 second burst, then for 30 (seconds), then for a whole minute," Khazaeli tweeted. "How could no one respond?? Our elevator was 10 feet from a security desk. But nothing."
Then they hit a button marked "emergency," but were informed by an automated voice that there were "no emergency numbers" before switching off. Khazaeli and his cohort, who he refers to as "Eddie" on Twitter, couldn't get any signal on their cell phones.
"Now I began to get desperate," Khazaeli tweeted. "I'm not a small guy and the AC wasn't really working ... I was sure I wouldn't be found until after the fireworks later this week."
Eventually, the two men got the inner door of the elevator open, and the men pulled a lever to open the outer door, Khazaeli said Monday. But because they were between floors, they could just see the second floor from an "18-inch gap" at the bottom of the elevator doors.
"After 4 minutes, people began to show up," Khazaeli tweeted. "They were more concerned about why we were yelling than why we were stuck in an elevator."
Finally, help arrived.
After another 10 minutes, people start working on the elevator. We are finally freed. Covered in sweat but freed. Seeing the firefighters was a huge relief. 12/ pic.twitter.com/RieRm1HPsM— Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) July 1, 2019
In a phone call with the Post on Monday Khazaeli said he was surprised how much attention the thread had garnered. He'd heard from Board of Public Service President Richard Bradley, who Khazaeli said was "very apologetic and very nice."
"I can find it a bit funny now that I've calmed down," he said.
City spokesman Koran Addo called the incident an "unfortunate situation" and said the Board of Public Service is determining the problem both with the elevator itself and with its emergency call function.
"We're thankful that it didn't last longer than it did, and we're also very grateful for the fire department responding and getting those two gentlemen out of the elevator," he said.
Khazaeli, who represents Officer Milton Green in his lawsuit filed against the city after being shot by a police colleague, and has represented protesters who sued the city after police used "kettling" tactics to make arrests after the Jason Stockley verdict, sees an irony in the quick response he's received after his posts on Twitter about being stuck in an elevator.
"Let's fix this, and let's also give attention to everything else that St. Louis needs," he said.