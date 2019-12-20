Truck stuck on ramp leading to I-44 blocks traffic near Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities predicted a nearly four-hour closure after a truck hauling an oversize load got stuck on the ramp from Highway 141 northbound onto Interstate 44 westbound near Valley Park on Friday morning.

The truck got stuck about 11:25 a.m. and the Missouri Department of Transportation predicted it would block traffic until about 3:10 p.m.

The department asked drivers to take alternate routes.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch 3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.