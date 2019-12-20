Truck stuck on ramp leading to I-44 blocks traffic near Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities predicted a nearly four-hour closure after a truck hauling an oversize load got stuck on the ramp from Highway 141 northbound onto Interstate 44 westbound near Valley Park on Friday morning.
The truck got stuck about 11:25 a.m. and the Missouri Department of Transportation predicted it would block traffic until about 3:10 p.m.
The department asked drivers to take alternate routes.
We have an oversized load stuck on the ramp from northbound Route 141 to westbound I-44 - closing the ramp. It will probably be blocking traffic for a few hours. Although you can work your way to westbound I-44 here, you may still want to consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/rDfn6n95MZ— MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) December 20, 2019