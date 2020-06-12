Two blood collecting centers to open in St. Louis area Saturday

BioLife Plasma Services will open two new plasma collecting centers in St. Louis and St. Ann, the company announced Thursday.

Both centers will accept donations of plasma, the liquid part of blood, from healthy donors and fully recovered COVID-19 patients with confirmed diagnoses.

The company, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, expects the two centers to bring more than 50 new jobs to the community.

BioLife Plasma already has one donation center in St. Peters.

Dave Wiscombe, manager of the BioLife Plasma Services on Watson Road in St. Louis said in a statement: “Not only may plasma be a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, it is a lifeline for thousands of people with rare, chronic and complex diseases.”

The company is taking precautions when accepting new donors and is asking donors and employees to wear a facemask at all times.

"We have taken a number of extra precautionary measures to protect our employees and donors, including extra cleaning processes, social distancing practices, staggered working hours, appropriate personal protective equipment and associated training," Wiscombe said.

Prospective donors will need to be evaluated by their physician before donating. Those recovered from COVID-19 have to have a confirmed diagnosis, must no longer be contagious and be symptom-free for at least 14 days.

