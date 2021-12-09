Two drivers killed in early morning crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision early Thursday on Missouri Highway 47 north of Warrenton, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Matthew J. O'Donnell, 46, of Ballwin, was driving north on Highway 47 about 6 a.m. when his 2011 Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line, the highway patrol report said.

O'Donnell's vehicle collided with a 2003 Dodge Dakota going southbound on Highway 47, the highway patrol report said. The Dodge Dakota's driver was Danny C. Smith, 59, of Troy, Missouri.

The crash took place just south of Highway U. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County medical examiner.