Two eastbound lanes of Poplar Street Bridge to be closed Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — The two right eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed for more than five hours Thursday morning while crews work on an overhead sign board, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Drivers heading into Illinois on the bridge should expect intermittent closures of an additional lane, too, IDOT officials said. The work also will shut off access to the southbound ramp to Illinois Route 3.

Delays are likely while the work is ongoing, and alternate routes are suggested, transportation officials said.