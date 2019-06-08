ST. LOUIS — Two eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge will close starting Monday to allow crews to make repairs.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says the two right lanes that take Interstate 55/64 drivers from St. Louis into Illinois will close early Monday and will remain closed until July 3.
IDOT says drivers should expect “extensive delays,” especially during weekday evening rush hours. It urges drivers to seek alternative routes, including the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, carpool or use MetroLink.
IDOT also says it plans work on the southbound ramp to Illinois 3, and will release additional details on that project later.