ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two revamped ramps along Interstate 270 in North County will be put into use Friday afternoon as part of the state's ongoing $278 million highway renovation project.

Scheduled to open at 3 p.m. are a reconstructed entrance ramp to westbound 270 at West Florissant Avenue and a new exit ramp from westbound 270 at Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue.

The existing exit ramp about a half mile west of the new ramp will close shortly after the new ramp opens, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

In other upcoming changes on 270 planned by MoDOT:

• The entrance ramp to westbound 270 near New Halls Ferry Road will close at 5 a.m. Monday for three months to accommodate reconstruction work.

• The ramp from northbound Interstate 170 to eastbound 270 will shut down from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday to allow maintenance work on four bridges in the interchange.