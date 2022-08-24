 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two I-270 ramps in north St. Louis County to close Monday for two months

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two Interstate 270 ramps in North County will close at 7 a.m. Monday for two months as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's ongoing 270 renovation project.

Affected are the eastbound 270 exit ramp to West Florissant Avenue and the Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 270.

Detour signs will tell eastbound drivers to exit at Washington/Elizabeth and continue eastbound on Pershall Road to West Florissant.

