Two more Cure Violence sites to launch by August, city says
Two more Cure Violence sites to launch by August, city says

Will Milwaukee's program to cure violence work in St. Louis

Larry Alexander, at left, talks to 414LIFE worker Bernard "Bud" Carpenter on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Alexander told Carpenter that his car window was shot out several months ago and he could here shooting nightly in his neighborhood. Carpenter and other members of 414LIFE were canvassing the neighborhood and handing out literature about their organization. They were asking residents to call them if they knew of conflicts that could possibly escalate into violence. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS — Two more Cure Violence centers will launch in the city by August, city officials said Tuesday.

The new centers will be in the Dutchtown neighborhood to the south and the Walnut Park area in north St. Louis.

The Cure Violence program is based on a method of crime reduction that trains workers to de-escalate conflicts and then work to change attitudes toward violence in crime-ridden areas.

The Urban League will operate the Walnut Park center, and the Dutchtown site will be operated by Employment Connection, which runs the existing Cure Violence location in the Wells-GoodFellow and Hamilton Heights area.

Contracting with more than one organization to operate Cure Violence will allow the city to "cover more ground," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement.

The contract for each center is not to exceed $750,000, officials said, and will remain in effect through July 31, 2021. The contracts are subject to the approval of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which will discuss them on Wednesday.

The city has already allocated $7 million to implement the violence reduction program at three sites over three years.

