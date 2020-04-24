You are the owner of this article.
Two more St. Louis nursing home residents die of COVID-19
Two more St. Louis nursing home residents die of COVID-19

Coronavirus sickens six at St. Louis nursing home

An exterior view of the Life Care Center of St. Louis nursing home at 3520 Chouteau Avenue in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Two residents of a St. Louis nursing home have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the home to seven. 

The two Life Care of St. Louis residents died at a hospital where they were being treated for COVID-19, the home’s executive director, Sean Buckley, said in a written statement. 

In total, 43 residents and several employees of the home have tested positive for the disease since the home first reported an outbreak there March 26. That includes seven deaths of residents. Four died at hospitals at hospitals and three residents died inside the nursing home, Buckley said. He did not release more information. 

Five Life Care Center of St. Louis residents with COVID-19 are being treated for the disease at hospitals, Buckley said. Thirty-one residents with the disease are being quarantined at the home. 

Two of the residents at the home have recovered from the disease, according to standards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but remain isolated from other residents, Buckley said. 

Ten employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 or showed one or more symptoms of the disease are under quarantine at home, Buckley said. 

Other employees who were quarantined have recovered and returned to work after meeting standards set by federal and local health officials, Buckley said. He did not say how many employees that includes. 

Life Care Center of St. Louis, at 3520 Chouteau Avenue, is owned by the same company that operates the Life Care Center of Kirkland, near Seattle, where 37 people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak. Another Life Care facility in Kansas City was the site of Kansas’ first coronavirus death.

More than a dozen other residential care facilities in the St. Louis area have confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The facilities, including Life Care Center, have said they took precautions ordered by federal and local health officials to prevent the spread of the virus, including barring visitors and screening employees and residents daily for symptoms including fevers and coughs.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

