Two more St. Louis nursing home residents die of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Two residents of a St. Louis nursing home have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the home to seven.

The two Life Care of St. Louis residents died at a hospital where they were being treated for COVID-19, the home’s executive director, Sean Buckley, said in a written statement.

In total, 43 residents and several employees of the home have tested positive for the disease since the home first reported an outbreak there March 26. That includes seven deaths of residents. Four died at hospitals at hospitals and three residents died inside the nursing home, Buckley said. He did not release more information.

Five Life Care Center of St. Louis residents with COVID-19 are being treated for the disease at hospitals, Buckley said. Thirty-one residents with the disease are being quarantined at the home.

Two of the residents at the home have recovered from the disease, according to standards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but remain isolated from other residents, Buckley said.

Ten employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 or showed one or more symptoms of the disease are under quarantine at home, Buckley said.