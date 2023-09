FRANKLIN COUNTY — The exit ramp from westbound Interstate 44 to Highway 50 near Union will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights for pavement repairs.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the Tuesday shutdown will run until midnight and the Wednesday closure will extend overnight until 6 a.m. Thursday. Detour routes will be posted on MoDOT message boards.

One westbound lane of I-44 also will be closed at 8 p.m. both nights and will reopen the following mornings.