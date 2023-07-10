ST. LOUIS — Dozens worked to clear roads Monday at two historic north St. Louis cemeteries after recent storms knocked over towering trees more than a century old, damaging gravestones.

Calvary and Bellefontaine cemeteries are both closed to the public after storms that swept through the region July 1 snapped trees, toppled power lines and killed two in the region. While funerals continue at the two sites, officials at both cemeteries said conditions are unsafe for other visitors.

At Calvary Cemetery, approximately 100 trees fell, leaving trunks pushing down on gravestones and snapped branches hanging over roads. Matthew W. DeWitt, the managing director of Catholic Cemeteries, which is part of the Archdiocese of St. Louis and operates Calvary, said the damage is devastating.

“In all honesty, I'd love to get a meteorologist in here and tell me: Were these straight winds or was this a tornado?” DeWitt said. “Because this does not look like straight-wind damage.”

Other cemeteries north of Highway 40 (Interstate 64), such as Memorial Park, New Bethlehem and Zion, sustained some damage. A few trees also fell at the Catholic Sacred Heart and St. Ferdinand cemeteries.

But conditions were the worst at the two cemeteries along West Florissant Avenue that date back to a cholera epidemic in the mid-19th century. Prominent figures, including Dred Scott and writers Kate Chopin and Tennessee Williams are buried at Calvary.

Bellefontaine Cemetery is where 19th century titans of industry, such as Adolphus Busch, are buried, said Joe Shields, its director of development. There, towering linden, sassafras and oak trees fell, leaving root systems wider than city buses pulled out of the ground.

“You didn't even see roadway,” said Sherry Smith, the cemetery’s president and CEO. “It was completely solid green with debris, leaves, limbs. You couldn't even drive through here.”

Bellefontaine Cemetery is one of only dozens of level-three arboretums, or tree gardens, in the world — an accreditation it won’t lose following the storm, Smith said. The cemetery has trees at its nursery ready to replace the ones that fell, she said.

Three companies were working in Bellefontaine alongside its staff Monday cleaning up the downed debris. The damages may cost between $150,000 and $200,000, Smith said.

DeWitt said he wasn’t even going to try guessing the price of repairs at Calvary. Crews from other Catholic cemeteries were assisting in the cleanup Monday.

“Right now, our goal is just to get through the road so that we can get to the next tree,” Dewitt said. The cemetery purchased new equipment, such as chain saws, to help the recovery effort, he said.

At Calvary, the canopy of a tree laid on top of an area of gravestones that may date back to the mid-1850s, DeWitt said. Right now, he doesn’t believe historical monuments were damaged, but it will take weeks before the cemetery knows the extent of headstone damage, he said.

Calvary will attempt to contact families whose gravestones were damaged, DeWitt said. Families may make claims through homeowners insurance to cover the cost of repairs, he said.

DeWitt said he hopes Calvary will reopen by the end of the month. It probably won’t be until the spring when everything is cleaned up there, Dewitt said.

“We know how hard this, what a heartache this is, even knowing if their stone is OK, that their family lot is OK," DeWitt said. "But we just need the time and the space to clear most of this out and make it safe again for visitors.”

Bellefontaine may tentatively open in three to four weeks, Smith said. It’ll post updates on its website and social media, she said.

