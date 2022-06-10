Two people killed in two-car collision in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two De Soto residents were killed in a two-car crash Friday morning in the southern part of the county.

Dellene L. Spegal, 71, who was driving one of the cars, and a passenger, Jimmie D. Spegal, 85, died in the crash on U.S. Highway 67 at Papin Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Dellene Spegal was traveling eastbound on Papin Road. Spegal's car went through the intersection with U.S. 67, but failed to yield to a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driving north on U.S. 67, the highway patrol said.

The Pacifica, driven by a St. Charles man, attempted to stop, but struck the Malibu and both vehicles skidded off the right side of the road and overturned, the highway patrol said.

Dellene and Jimmie Spegal died at the scene, the highway patrol said. Another passenger in that car, Marsha E. Bennett, 70, also of De Soto, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital by helicopter.

The 55-year-old man driving the Pacifica was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Dellene Spegal was not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said, but her two passengers were wearing a seat belt, as was the driver of the Malibu.