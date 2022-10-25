Two precautionary boil advisories issued Tuesday for St. Louis water users

St. Louis officials issued a pair of precautionary boil advisories Tuesday to residents in two sizable areas along the western edge of the city.

The City of St. Louis Water Division said the Tuesday afternoon advisories were prompted by a loss of power at one of its treatment plants.

"The Water Division has not detected any contamination to the water supply and has issued the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution," the city said in an online post. "The advisory is in effect until further notice. Test results will be available in 24 hours."

One affected area is north of Forest Park, stretching from the western city limits east to North Kingshighway and from Natural Bridge Avenue south to Page Boulevard.

The other area affected by the alert is south of Forest Park, extending from the western city limits to South Kingshighway. West of Hampton Avenue, it reaches from Oakland Avenue south to Arsenal Street, and east of Hampton, it stretches from Oakland down to Chippewa Street.

Water users can check for updates provided online at www.stlwater.com.