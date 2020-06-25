Two teens organize highway protest against police brutality in west St. Louis County

CREVE COEUR — About three weeks ago, two west St. Louis County teens witnessing a nation in an uproar over police brutality decided on a name for their recently established group: Speak Truth To Power.
The teens sought to live up to the organization’s name Thursday, as more than 30 people showed up at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Interstate 270 for a demonstration organized by Speak Truth To Power co-founders Lauryn Donovan and Victoria Neal.
“Before the movement even had a name, we saw what was going on and the injustices that still go on today,” said Donovan, 17. “You can look away when it’s in Ferguson and it’s not in your backyard, but we want to bring it to their backyard.”
The group stood at the intersection holding Black Lives Matter-related signs as cars honked and drivers raised fists out of car windows in support.
At the top of the highway, the two teens, along with other attendees, shared stories of injustice living in west St. Louis County.
Many in the crowd shared stories of trauma and discrimination being the only Black person in affluent white neighborhoods, such as having the police called on them for walking down the street.
Donovan, an incoming senior at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, was joined Thursday by fellow co-founder Neal, 18, a recent high school graduate.
“St. Louis always has a way of just moving on with everything. They have a way of getting upset and burning things down and just pushing on,” said Neal, who noted she didn’t see real change after the 2014 killing of Michael Brown and the unrest in Ferguson that followed.
Another attendee was Jessica Demro, of Creve Coeur, who brought her two sons in a double stroller, one holding a sign that read “No Justice” and the other a sign that read “No Peace.”
“When they ask what this is about, I just tell them that it’s systemic and it’s something that doesn’t need to continue,” said Demro. “I think we all know all lives matter, but right now Black lives matter, especially Black males, and those are the lives that are still being taken, and that’s not OK.”
