Two teens organize highway protest against police brutality in west St. Louis County

CREVE COEUR — About three weeks ago, two west St. Louis County teens witnessing a nation in an uproar over police brutality decided on a name for their recently established group: Speak Truth To Power.

The teens sought to live up to the organization’s name Thursday, as more than 30 people showed up at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Interstate 270 for a demonstration organized by Speak Truth To Power co-founders Lauryn Donovan and Victoria Neal.

“Before the movement even had a name, we saw what was going on and the injustices that still go on today,” said Donovan, 17. “You can look away when it’s in Ferguson and it’s not in your backyard, but we want to bring it to their backyard.”

The group stood at the intersection holding Black Lives Matter-related signs as cars honked and drivers raised fists out of car windows in support.

At the top of the highway, the two teens, along with other attendees, shared stories of injustice living in west St. Louis County.

Many in the crowd shared stories of trauma and discrimination being the only Black person in affluent white neighborhoods, such as having the police called on them for walking down the street.