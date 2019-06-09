UPDATES with ages and conditions of children.
St. Louis police report that two toddlers were shot just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday in south St. Louis.
They are 2- to 3-years old, according to a press release. One is in critical condition, and the other suffered a graze wound.
The children were shot in the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue, just south of Mount Pleasant Park.
Police initially reported that three juveniles were shot. They have not yet released any more information.
Crime is down slightly in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood from the same six-month period a year ago.