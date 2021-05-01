Two-vehicle crash kills St. Charles man on motorcycle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Charles man on a motorcycle died Saturday after a two-vehicle crash just outside of St. Louis city limits.
The accident happened right before noon, at the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Weber Road in Affton. An eastbound 2006 Mercury was stopped in traffic and began to cross the westbound lanes of Gravois, when an oncoming 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle collided with it after slowing and going into a skid, according to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The crash killed the motorcycle's driver, identified as 25-year-old Justin Beger, of St. Charles. Beger was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, about 20 minutes after the accident was reported.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
