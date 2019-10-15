UNIVERSITY CITY — Saying the group had only a vague mission and duties and that it had been largely abandoned by those serving on it, Mayor Terry Crow and University City’s City Council, on Monday , terminated the city’s Commission on Human Relations.
They said a task force likely would be set up to consider a possible future group to take its place.
Councilwoman Paulette Carr, a former city council liaison to the commission, said that its members “had no mission and didn’t know their job — but we’re not turning our attention from any problems.”
“The group was a reincarnation of a commission from years ago but it was recreated without consideration of what current problems were and would be,” she said.
She said there was “mass dissatisfaction” with a community survey the commission sent out last spring, which Carr said was “put together quickly, emailed without much thought, and approved by someone but it was recreated without (a proper) background,”
“There is a need for (the commission) but it must be examined and strengthened,” Carr said.
The decision to end the commission “is not capricious or arbitrary, but a reaction to a commission that’s been largely abandoned by the people serving on it and has no function or direction in a meaningful way,” Carr said.
But Carr also said such a commission, in the future, would be “a worthwhile endeavor — we need to know that, if there is an issue or complaint by someone in the community, there is somewhere people can go to address it.”
“But we need to do some analysis and citizen engagement and not do a kneejerk recreation of the commission — we need to come up with something substantive and real,” she said.
Councilman Steve McMahon, also a former council liaison to the commission, said commission meetings would often stretch for hours “without anything getting done, and members were frustrated — they were good-hearted people with good intentions but their charge was amorphous and they were unsure if they should be weighing in on some issues.”
“The question is not if we support human rights or civil rights or want to reach out to people — we’re all committed to that — but we didn’t have a commission that works because it had no direction, and it was not worth saving,” he said.
Councilman Stacy Clay added that the commission was meant to meet at least quarterly but had last met more than a year ago, “by its own choice.”
“I’m not sure what can be done to make the commission more effective if members determined not to meet,” he said.
Councilman Bwayne Smotherson, the current Council liaison to the commission, said he was looking forward to a new, defined mission and purpose for a future commission, “and I look forward to putting it back together as a functioning group.”
Resident Patricia McQueen said she had concerns about the commission.
“I’m a strong believer in social justice but I feel the commission, in its current form, was not a strong proponent of that,” she said.
“The group sounded good but had no teeth, it was light weight, and, in its current form, did not properly protect people – for instance, redlining still affects people in the Third Ward. We need a commission that’s more robust.”
Resident Jerrold Tiers agreed on abolishing the current commission.
“On the face of it, (abolition) is bad public relations because Clayton just established a similar commission, and I think it’s terrible optics for residents and the surrounding community to abolish it, with no replacement,” he said.
“If we replace ours, it needs to be more relevant.”
Crow agreed.
“We are ready, willing and able to move forward with another commission or something like it,” he said.
“But, if the people of University City want to see a reconstituted commission, there has to be a level of citizen involvement to say they need and want it and bring ideas forward to us.”
Also that night, Councilman Tim Cusick asked that, during the Oct. 28 Council meeting, legislation be on the agenda to ask the federal government to investigate the Loop Trolley project.
The Loop Trolley Company has said it would become insolvent if it could not come up with $200,000 by November and another $500,000 to operate into next year. Also, St. Louis County Council officials have said they will take no action on funding requests.
Cusick questioned information in a letter from the trolley company, saying, for instance, that retail businesses on the trolley path had prospered. He added that tax revenue had decreased, rather than increased (as the letter stated), on Delmar Boulevard.
He complained about $51.5 million in state and federal taxpayer dollars, as well as $250,000 paid by city taxpayers for a feasibility study, that he said have gone to get the trolley up and running.
“University City shouldn’t come up with an additional penny for the trolley — how can an agency spend $51.5 million and fail within 10 months?” Cusick asked.
The city council also gave a first reading to legislation that repeals a municipal code section, dating from 2000, in regard to pit bull dogs. It deletes “pit bull dogs” from the definition of “vicious dog.” A final vote is set for Oct. 28.
That code section imposed several restrictions on owning, possessing or keeping pit bull dogs in the city. Those related to licenses, registration, confinement, leashes and muzzles, warning signs on the premises, liability insurance, reporting bodily injury, reporting the removal or death of a dog, reporting the birth of a dog and removing it from the city, and selling or transferring ownership of a dog.
A staff memo to the Council notes that the code section set for repeal “presumes that all pit bull dogs are dangerous or vicious.”
“Unlike general dangerous or vicious dog ordinances, breed-specific ordinances have faced numerous court challenges from both dog owners and breed or humane organizations,” the memo stated.
“These challenges include allegations of over-inclusiveness, under-inclusiveness, vagueness, violation of equal protection, and lack of rational basis.”
The memo states that the American Bar Association has approved a resolution calling for breed-neutral dangerous dog laws and the repeal of breed-discriminatory laws.
The vast majority of local governments have addressed public safety by passing comprehensive breed-neutral dangerous and vicious dog ordinances that apply to dogs of all breeds, according to the memo, which adds that the city currently has ordinances regulating dangerous and vicious dogs of all breeds, including pit bulls.